There's room for one more act to join each category – The Boys, The Girls, The Overs and The Groups – and our readers have made their minds up about who should fill the spots.

Alisah Bonaobra was the top choice for the Girls wildcard spot – and top choice overall – in the RadioTimes.com reader poll, taking 35% of the vote. The singer defied the odds at Bootcamp and again during the Six Chair Challenge, being told NO yet miraculously getting a second chance during both stages of the competition. 2017's comeback kid has readers convinced that she's set to do it all over again.

Aidan Martin, who had been considered a frontrunner in the Boys category before Louis sent him home on Sunday night, was the people's choice for the Boys wildcard with 12% of the overall vote. The South Shields singer had impressed the judges with his original songs, and it seems as though he left a lasting impression on readers too.

In third place overall was Talia Dean. "You’re almost there, I don’t think you’re ready so I’m not able to take you with me to the live shows. Baby girl, you have something special…all in the right time" Nicole Scherzinger said as she sent the singer home. 11% of viewers thought now was the right time, tipping her for the wildcard spot in the Overs category.

And as for the wildcard spot among the Groups? Well, singing duo Jack and Joel were the readers' choice for that one. The pair nabbed 9% of the vote, ahead of rival groups Lemonade and New Girl Band.

The official X Factor wildcards will be revealed during this weekend's live shows. You can see the full results of the RadioTimes.com reader poll below.

Who is most deserving of an X Factor wildcard spot?

1. Alisah Bonaobra [Girls] 35.54%

2. Aidan Martin [Boys] 12.37%

3. Talia Dean [Overs] 11.91%

4. Jack and Joel [Groups] 9.32%

5. Leon Mallett [Boys] 7.19%

6. Jack Mason [Boys] 4.66%

7. Lemonade [Groups] 3.88%

8. New Girl Band [Groups] 3.73%

9. Berget Lewis [Overs] 3.71%

10. Georgina Panton [Girls] 3.69%

11. Deanna Mussington [Girls] 2.51%

12. Slavko [Overs] 1.49%

The X Factor live shows kick off on ITV on Saturday October 28th at 8:20pm