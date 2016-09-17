She interrupts a group, Remenissions, who are mid-way through their own performance, tearfully telling the judges: "I really want to sing for you guys. They're saying they've got no time!"

Despite the initial surprise, Simon Cowell is quick to call her bluff and says: "Right, there's an X - sing!"

Dermot O'Leary is seen comforting the family and friends of the group who've been swiftly removed, as Murphy - quite unnecessarily at this point - says she's here "to fight" for her place in the competition.

More like this

"You've got balls haven't you?" Cowell says, as she insists: "I just had to do it", blasting out Alicia Keys track If I Ain’t Got You.

Whether the judges give her a pass through to the next round remains to be seen, but it's fair to say they were shocked that they could still be surprised after 13 series.

"You think we'd see everything..." muses Louis Walsh. "I wasn't expecting that," adds Cowell.

Advertisement

See The X Factor tonight at 8:00pm on ITV