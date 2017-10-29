Black was booted off the show before the Six Chair Challenge after a cover of Del Shannon's Runaway left judges cold, but he will make a triumphant return to the show for the Judges' Houses stage after Louis Walsh deemed him a suitable replacement for the departing singer.

"Anthony has been fantastic across the series, a great singer and performer who we are really sad to see go" Louis told RadioTimes.com. "I had to think for a long time who could take the place. Sam had a great reaction from the British public when his audition aired, so I re-watched it and realised we missed a trick not putting him through at Boot Camp. He has that retro 60s style viewers will love. He's really likeable and talented and I can’t wait to hear more."

"Obviously, I feel terrible for Anthony because he is not only an amazing singer but also a lovely guy," Black told RadioTimes.com. "He has even messaged me good luck. I really appreciate the second chance I've been given and I feel so lucky to get this opportunity. My family and I are over the moon.”

Sam's first episode back on the X Factor will air on Saturday night on ITV