Kayleigh Marie Morgan

Cardiff’s own Kayleigh Marie was an instant hit with the judges thanks to her emotional performance of With You. Can the Welsh lass continue her winning streak?

Luena Martinez

We haven't really met Luena on this year's series so far, save for a few glimpses of her in action at Bootcamp. But clearly the judges saw something in her!

Faye Horne

Faye's been a big hit ever since she gave Simon the giggles during her first audition - and laughed her way through it herself. Will she make as much of an impact this time around?

Samantha Lavery

Sixteen year old Samantha's singing for her granddad and has already made him proud. A seat would simply be the icing on the cake, but can she get one?

Caitlyn Vanbeck

Woah baby, woah. Caitlyn's backstory (she was bullied at school) brought Nicole to tears during the auditions but can her voice win her a place at Simon's house?

Jordina Miller

We've not yet come across Jordina on the show, but we have had a sneak peek at what's to come from her online.

Ellie Rose

Another contestant we haven't heard much from yet, Ellie Rose posted her 2015 audition on YouTube and, from the sounds of it, she'll be putting on quite the show when she sings for a seat.

Gifty Louise

Gifty Louise lost her voice on last year's show and is hoping to make up for it this year. Can she convince Simon to give her a seat?

Emily Middlemas

Cheryl sent Emily packing at Judges' Houses in 2014 so she's determined to do one better - if not win the show - this time around. But will she get to Simon's house and get the chance to prove herself?

Olivia Garcia

16-year-old Olivia wants to follow in Leona Lewis's footsteps - will Simon see in her what he saw in the X Factor winner all those years ago?

The X Factor Six Chair Challenge kicks off on ITV on Saturday night from 8pm