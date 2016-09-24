X Factor 2016: Who are the girls through to the Six Chair Challenge?
Simon can only take six girls to Judges' Houses so they'll have to sing their hearts out for their seat
It's crunch time for Simon Cowell this Saturday night as he has to narrow down his group of girls to just six singers before jetting off to The X Factor Judges' Houses.
And it won't be an easy task because there are some serious vocalists vying for those all important seats.
Soheila Clifford
Super confident Sohelia has been aiming to set the bar high from the very beginning, taking on an Ariana Grande song for her audition. But can the part-time waitress from Cheltenham convince Simon to give her a seat?
Kayleigh Marie Morgan
Cardiff’s own Kayleigh Marie was an instant hit with the judges thanks to her emotional performance of With You. Can the Welsh lass continue her winning streak?
Luena Martinez
We haven't really met Luena on this year's series so far, save for a few glimpses of her in action at Bootcamp. But clearly the judges saw something in her!
Faye Horne
Faye's been a big hit ever since she gave Simon the giggles during her first audition - and laughed her way through it herself. Will she make as much of an impact this time around?
Samantha Lavery
Sixteen year old Samantha's singing for her granddad and has already made him proud. A seat would simply be the icing on the cake, but can she get one?
Caitlyn Vanbeck
Woah baby, woah. Caitlyn's backstory (she was bullied at school) brought Nicole to tears during the auditions but can her voice win her a place at Simon's house?
Jordina Miller
We've not yet come across Jordina on the show, but we have had a sneak peek at what's to come from her online.
Ellie Rose
Another contestant we haven't heard much from yet, Ellie Rose posted her 2015 audition on YouTube and, from the sounds of it, she'll be putting on quite the show when she sings for a seat.
Gifty Louise
Gifty Louise lost her voice on last year's show and is hoping to make up for it this year. Can she convince Simon to give her a seat?
Emily Middlemas
Cheryl sent Emily packing at Judges' Houses in 2014 so she's determined to do one better - if not win the show - this time around. But will she get to Simon's house and get the chance to prove herself?
Olivia Garcia
16-year-old Olivia wants to follow in Leona Lewis's footsteps - will Simon see in her what he saw in the X Factor winner all those years ago?
The X Factor Six Chair Challenge kicks off on ITV on Saturday night from 8pm