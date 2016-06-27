He needs dry ice brought in before he sings, perhaps in the hope it'll drown out some of his vocals before they reach the judges' ears.

But there's a silver lining: returning host Dermot O'Leary learns the words in about two seconds flat and so starts a backstage rave. And as judge Nicole Scherzinger gets into the groove, even Simon Cowell manages to move his arms just enough to be classed as dancing along.

See the full audition here:

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year