Will Young is already practising his Strictly Come Dancing moves... with a broom
Who needs a professional partner?
Published: Wednesday, 10 August 2016 at 10:25 am
Will Young was only confirmed as a Strictly Come Dancing contestant yesterday, but he's already getting in the spirit of things.
The Leave Right Now singer strapped on his dancing shoes (okay, trainers) and got in front of a live audience (his dog) to practise some dance moves.
Singing the theme tune to the Saturday night dancing competition, Young can be seen pirouetting around his hallway with a broomstick in place of a pro. Thankfully he'll have a little more space once the BBC1 show actually starts in September.
All he needs to do now is swap that jeans and jumper combo for a spangly one-piece and he'll be good to go.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn
