Indeed, as the news became official Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment, ITV Network said: "He’s such an important part of the DNA of the show and that was one of the many reasons we had to have him in his chair."

will.i.am himself said: “I’m delighted to be continuing The Voice UK on ITV and being a voice of direction and guidance for the usual suspects, and I’m thrilled to add The Voice Kids to the mix…I know The Voice switched to ITV, but I’m not going to BREXIT The Voice UK. I’m happy to make ITV my home now. I love the UK.”

The Black Eyed Peas singer is the first coach to be confirmed. As for the other three on the main show, Jennifer Hudson remains a frontrunner. Familiar The Voice coaches Ricky Wilson and Sir Tom Jones continue to be possibles. It doesn't look like Kylie Minogue will return, but we understand having two female coaches isn't off the table.

More like this

With The Voice Kids line-up we're expecting three, rather than four coaches, which could include another name from the main show.

Host Emma Willis also confirmed today that she'll front the junior version.

“Hosting The Voice Kids will be like being at my house on a Saturday night; lots of kids singing, with me trying to keep some kind of order. Thankfully, the musical genius that is will.i.am is there to bring some expertise to the table. It’s going to be pretty awesome.”

Advertisement

The Voice UK and The Voice Kids launches on ITV next year - applications are open for both. Find out more at itv.com/thevoice