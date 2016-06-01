"Too contrived, boring, boring, boring," she added, just in case we hadn't got the message that she was kind of over the whole 'singing for your life' thing. And that was after she'd just won with Sam Bailey. Imagine if all of her acts had gone out in the first few weeks...

So, day one back on X Factor will be interesting this year, won't it? Unless The X Factor has had an almighty revamp and everybody's going to be judged on how well they can tie their shoes or something. Or she's got some really good earplugs...

Advertisement

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV