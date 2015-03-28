Rumours are swirling this morning about who is set to replace departing host Dermot O’Leary on the X Factor (but not in our hearts), with series runner-up Olly Murs and former Xtra Factor host Caroline Flack currently tipped to succeed him.

At the moment this is all speculation according to ITV, with RadioTimes.com understanding that the decision will be made at some point in the next couple of weeks – but we’re still happy to make some guesses at who’ll be jigging across the stage next series.