Who should replace Dermot O’Leary on The X Factor?
ITV says no decision has been made - but we have a few ideas...
Rumours are swirling this morning about who is set to replace departing host Dermot O’Leary on the X Factor (but not in our hearts), with series runner-up Olly Murs and former Xtra Factor host Caroline Flack currently tipped to succeed him.
At the moment this is all speculation according to ITV, with RadioTimes.com understanding that the decision will be made at some point in the next couple of weeks – but we’re still happy to make some guesses at who’ll be jigging across the stage next series.
You can vote for your favourite of our runners and riders below, although we wouldn't blame you for spoiling your virtual ballot paper somehow in protest (we still love you, Derms). You might be surprised by a few of our choices...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/who-should-replace-dermot-oleary-on-the-x-factor' /]