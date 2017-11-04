From: Norwich, Norfolk

Bio: Leon originally auditioned for The X Factor back in 2014 in a boy band called Fifth Street and made it all the way to Bootcamp. However this year, he auditioned with his brother Alex Mallett under the name of ITG (In The Genetics) and performed Don't by Ed Sheeran in the closed rooms.

The duo progressed together all the way to Bootcamp, but then...

More like this

What did Leon Mallett sing at Bootcamp audition?

The pair were then split up at Bootcamp by Simon Cowell, who said that the brothers should go forward in the competition on their own, which meant that the pair had to sing against each other at the Six Chair Challenge.

Leon had it even tougher because he was on crutches after breaking his ankle!

At the end of the day, it was Leon who managed to impress Louis more than Alex and he was the sibling who made it through to Judges' Houses.

How did Leon Mallett get through to the live shows?

In Istanbul, Leon sang for Louis Walsh and guest mentor Mika and performed his rather unique take on Gabrielle’s Dreams.

Louis said he "really came alive" during the track, and said that the rap which Leon wrote and stuck in the middle of the song was "good".

Well whatever Leon did, it was clearly enough to win over the public. He was voted through as the wildcard to the live finals after gaining the most votes in the Boys category.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.