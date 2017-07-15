Here's everything you need to know about Joe Jonas:

Age: 27

Twitter: @joejonas



Instagram: joejonas

Best known for: Being in the Jonas Brothers alongside siblings Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. The trio rocketed to fame in Disney's 2008 movie Camp Rock and follow-up Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Bio: Born in 1989, Joe and his brothers first released an album in 2006 called It's About Time. But it wasn't about time for the Jonas Brothers as it actually flopped.

It was their second release in 2007 that brought them huge success, selling over two million copies in America.

They released a total of four studio albums, with Joe also bringing out his debut solo album Fastlife in 2011, but it didn't garner him much commercial success.

Although it was announced in 2013 that the band would be coming back together to bring out a fifth studio album, just days before their tour was about to start they cancelled the whole shebang. In a statement they said there was a "deep rift within the band" over "creative differences". Which must make Christmas with the family rather awkward.

Who's Joe Jonas dated? His list of exes is a real who's who of huge American stars. Currently dating Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, he's previously been linked to Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift.

What is he up to now? Joe has his own band called DNCE, and their most recent single is Kissing Strangers feat. Nicki Minaj. Have a listen here:

Pitch Battle airs at 7.30pm on Saturday 15 July on BBC1