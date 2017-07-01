Name: Bebe Rexha

Twitter: @BebeRexha

Best known for: being the vocalist on some of the biggest dance tracks of the past five years, as well as an accomplished songwriter. David Guetta, Rihanna, Iggy Azalea: Rexha's written for them all.

Bio: Born 1988 in the US to Albanian parents, Rexha (real name Bleta Rexha) soon developed a love for music in her school choir while also teaching herself to play the trumpet, guitar and piano. Her work soon paid off when she won a songwriting competition hosted by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences – the organisation behind the Grammy Awards.

After a brief stint in a band with Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, Rexha got her big songwriting break penning Lucifer for K-pop giants Shinee. She then went on to write Selena Gomez’s Like a Champion, Iggy Azalea’s Team and Nick Jonas record Under You.

And although her vocals were missing on the track, Rexha had a huge hand behind song The Monster with Rihanna and Eminem. The hook to the 2013 hit actually comes from Rexha’s song Monster Under My Bed (see the 35 second mark in the video)…

However, her voice was heard on recent club anthems: she’s the singer in David Guetta’s Hey Mama (alongside Nicki Minaj), G-Eazy's Me, Myself & I, and Martin Garrix's In the Name of Love.

It’s only this year she’s broken through with solo material, releasing her EP All Your Fault in January. The record received a lot of attention, with Rexha even nabbing her own MTV documentary Bebe Rexha: The Ride about her route to stardom.

How many have seen "Bebe Rexha: The Ride"? I saw it and it is very beautiful, you have to see it!@BebeRexha pic.twitter.com/FpTU0MxQaE — Bebe Rexha Today (@BebeRexhaToday) May 18, 2017

So, if you’ve not heard of her yet then just know she’s about to become massive.