He is set to perform his own single called Playboyz, which you can listen to below:

Although this trailer was released in October 2016, the video for the actual single has yet to materialise under Danny's YouTube channel.

Who is Danny Lambo?

Real name Danny Karne, the millionaire has already been on TV on numerous occasions from Channel 4's Four in a Bed to appearing on Katherine Ryan's documentary How'd You Get So Rich, also on C4.

More like this

He says he became a millionaire at the age of 22 and in 2015 it was reported that Danny would be filming his own TV series called 'Danny's World'. Although again, that doesn't seem to have been made just yet.

He's previously been a pop star in Japan and owns the Pavilion Hotel in London, which was the gaff he opened up for fellow B&B owners on the C4 daytime favourite. You can watch Danny on Four in a Bed here.

Danny also regularly posts details of his flashy life on his Instagram page. Here he is giving a 5 star hygiene rating to a McDonald's in Peckham with former Big Brother star and fellow X Factor contestant Simon Gross. Who knew you could have VIP treatment at a Maccy D's?

#britainsflashiestplayboy.

Anyway, when Danny performs Playboyz for the judges, Nicole is left somewhat stunned.

"Oh, gosh! Danny Lambo," she says. "He’s nicknamed himself that because he has three Lamborghinis. He’s a self-made multimillionaire, as he says.

"He is definitely a very different character," she continued. "He came to us singing an original song which really gave me a in-depth look into his soul. It was titled ‘Playboyz’. The lyrics were something like, ‘Hoes, boats, Gucci, Prada, selfies with the hotties’. I got to know him a lot more after that song."

And now we can't wait to get to know him, too.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm on ITV