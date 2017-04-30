In the episode she sings With You from the musical Ghost, after Simon stops her first song choice (Ave Maria by Beyoncé).

Is she new to music?

Actually, despite her extreme nerves on the programme it turns out Sian has quite a lot of experience in the music industry. She trained in Voice, Musical Theatre, Piano, Keyboard and Flute under the London College of Music & The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, and since then has sent the last 15 years performing in various projects.

More like this

She also posts songs on her YouTube channel, as you can see above.

What work has she done?

Recently Sian played Anni-Frid in the UK tour of Strictly ABBA, and was a lead vocalist for the Rugby World Cup UK Tour. She has sung extensively at private and corporate events, and has spent years as a session singer and songwriter for different studios.

Sian is also a vocal coach for children, and is the founder and Principal of the Pattison Academy of Little Singers in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent airs at 8.00pm on Saturdays on ITV