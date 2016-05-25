Well, there's a lot of mystery around them. The show is keeping its cards close to its chest. But we can reveal they're a group of guys from Liverpool all aged between 17 and 24. Their stage name is Boogie Storm and by day they run an events company called Empire Parties.

On their website it details that they can be hired out for a variety of events - private or corporate - and will do everything from meet and greets to full on theatrical performances, dance routines and lightsaber fights.

The men behind the masks are listed as being trained thespians, martial artists, base runners and dancers, which suggests we've only seen a teeny tiny bit of what they can really do.

Plus, on their website it says they can perform as a variety of movie characters, with pictures of Spider-Man, Darth Vader and Iron Man given as examples. Here's betting we'll see a different superhero getting down to the funky beat in the live semi-finals. We cannot wait!