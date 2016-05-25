Who are Simon Cowell's dancing stormtroopers on Britain's Got Talent?
We find out more about the dancers behind Cowell's funky Golden Buzzer act Boogie Storm
Full list of Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists
Simon Cowell's dancing stormtroopers and Golden Buzzer act secured themselves a spot in the final during the third semi-final, but who on earth are Boogie Storm?
On their first performance two troopers walked out, didn't say a word, got a simple good luck from Amanda Holden, and then the whole group arrived to do their thing (their thing being a totally funky dance routine to songs including Single Ladies and Gangnam Style).
Well, there's a lot of mystery around them. The show is keeping its cards close to its chest. But we can reveal they're a group of guys from Liverpool all aged between 17 and 24. Their stage name is Boogie Storm and by day they run an events company called Empire Parties.
On their website it details that they can be hired out for a variety of events - private or corporate - and will do everything from meet and greets to full on theatrical performances, dance routines and lightsaber fights.
The men behind the masks are listed as being trained thespians, martial artists, base runners and dancers, which suggests we've only seen a teeny tiny bit of what they can really do.
More like this
Plus, on their website it says they can perform as a variety of movie characters, with pictures of Spider-Man, Darth Vader and Iron Man given as examples. Here's betting we'll see a different superhero getting down to the funky beat in the live semi-finals. We cannot wait!