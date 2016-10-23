What time is Strictly on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the fourth results show
Find out which celebrities are through to the next round and who'll be competing in the dance-off...
What time is it on?
The Strictly Come Dancing results show starts at 7.15pm on Saunday 23 October on BBC1.
Who's hosting?
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be on hand as usual to kind both the audience and contestants through the evening.
What can we expect?
We'll find out which couples have come bottom of the public vote, and who'll be heading home after the inevitable dance off – let's hope it's not as controversial as previous weeks. There'll also be a live guest performance courtesy of Gary Barlow and the cast of the musical The Girls.
What happened on Saturday night?
If you missed the live show, don't worry – we've got a full recap here.