The Strictly Come Dancing results show starts at 7.15pm on Saunday 23 October on BBC1.

Who's hosting?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be on hand as usual to kind both the audience and contestants through the evening.

More like this

What can we expect?

We'll find out which couples have come bottom of the public vote, and who'll be heading home after the inevitable dance off – let's hope it's not as controversial as previous weeks. There'll also be a live guest performance courtesy of Gary Barlow and the cast of the musical The Girls.

What happened on Saturday night?

Advertisement

If you missed the live show, don't worry – we've got a full recap here.