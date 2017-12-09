Alexandra finally scored 40

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – a full 40 points for Alexandra and Gorka.

It was their Salsa to Finally by Ce Ce Peniston wot won it, with the judges all up dancing by the end – except Craig. He pretended not to like it, but his score of 10 gave him away.

The best quote of the night, meanwhile, came from Darcey, as you’ll discover further down in this article…

The pair’s first dance, the Viennese Waltz to Everybody Hurts by Tina Arena, went pretty brilliantly too, scoring 39. Bruno said it “felt like the silkiest, softest pashmina that I want to be wrapped up in all night”.

Mollie and AJ’s romance rumours were the “elephant in the room”

Another week, another round of winking and nudging from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly re: Mollie and AJ’s rumoured romance.

As if chanting “kiss, kiss!” the other week wasn’t enough – this Saturday they joked about it being “the elephant in the room” that they needed to address, and wouldn’t stop mentioning the pair’s connection.

Find out what Mollie and AJ have said about all the rumours here.

Darcey and Bruno promised to swap underwear if their favourite acts don’t go through

Wow. There was some seriously entertaining chat between the judges tonight.

After Alexandra’s Salsa, Darcey said: “If you're not in the final. I'm going to get in his [Bruno’s] speedos or something!”

And later, following Debbie’s Foxtrot, Bruno came back with: "If you don't get to the final, I will judge in your [Darcey's] tutu, no knickers and a tiara."

The images will forever be seared in our minds.

Mollie and AJ could be in trouble

Chemistry or not, these two could be in the danger zone as they scored bottom of the leaderboard.

The pair’s Samba garnered them just 24 points from the judges, who were far from impressed. Craig concluded that “the palm trees [on set] had more bounce in them” than Mollie, while Bruno said: “Southern Rail has better timing than you tonight.”

That said, they did redeem themselves with their Waltz which got them 32, their highest score of the series – but there were still a few tears from the Saturday singer.

Joe was a smooth criminal

“Oh my goodness, what a glorious way to open the semi-finals,” said Shirley of Joe and Katya's American Smooth.

Their Argentine Tango was pretty incredible too, what with an innovative ending that saw Katya lifting Joe.

Strictly Come Dancing returns with the final on Saturday 16th December at 6.30pm on BBC1