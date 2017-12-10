There are only three spots up for grabs in next weekend’s all-important final, so somebody will have to face the music and dance their routine all over again. This week’s dance off will be particularly tough as it’s the last one of the series, and nobody wants to find themselves in the bottom two with just one week to go.

Debbie, Alexandra, Mollie and Gemma have all faced the judges throughout the series, while Joe’s had a clean sheet thus far.

Can he maintain his spotless Strictly record? Will Alexandra find herself fighting for her spot for the third week in a row? Or could Debbie, Mollie or Gemma go?