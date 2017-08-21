Four years ago, Charlotte performed what looks like an Argentine Tango as part of charity event Dancing with Sky's Stars.

The panel included former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and the show's professional dancer Brendan Cole.

The video's description says she "only started dancing 6 weeks earlier", which means Charlotte has certainly had something of a head start when it comes to learning routines for the ballroom.

More like this

Who is Charlotte Hawkins? Everything you need to know about the GMB presenter

"Wow! The catwalk queen really can dance," said Arlene of Charlotte's performance. "I love the lifts. I'm amazed now in this final round to see what a standard we have here."

Brendan Cole added: "Purely for the amount of content you actually performed there, that was a heck of a lot of stuff. It was in places sketchy, but what the hell it's the final." Both Arlene and Brendan awarded Charlotte 9s.

The rest of the panel, including former Strictly 2011 contestant and Daybreak presenter Dan Lobb, awarded her 10s and a 9.

Let's hope those high scores prove to be an omen for Charlotte's time in the Strictly ballroom.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn