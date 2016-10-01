Viewers want Judge Rinder to win Strictly – but say Louise Redknapp is most likely to lift the Glitterball
And fans reckon Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac was the best performer on last week's show in exclusive YouGov research for RadioTimes.com
As we gear up for the second Strictly Come Dancing live show, several frontrunners have emerged among viewers.
Model Daisy Lowe and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec may have topped the leaderboard but it was Danny Mac who most impressed Strictly fans, according to research conducted by YouGov exclusively for RadioTimes.com.
The Hollyoaks actor is the celebrity dancer viewers reckon performed the best last weekend with 21% of the vote, closely followed by Judge Rinder on 20%, Louise Redknapp (17%) and judges' favourite Lowe on 9%.
Ed Balls, Melvin Odoom, Lesley Joseph and Tameka Empson are the celebs deemed by viewers to have performed the worst over the opening weekend, each earning just 1% of the vote.
However, while Mac impressed in the first live show, former Eternal singer Redknapp is tipped by fans as the most likely to win the series. 18% of those surveyed reckon she will take the Glitterball come December, with 17% predicting victory for Mac and 15% singling out Will Young for the Strictly title.
More like this
As for the contestant they'd most like to win the series, fans are rooting for Judge Rinder who after week one captured 22% of the vote – streets ahead of Redknapp and Young who, in joint second place, secured 12%.
And spare a thought for Melvin Odoom who 0% of viewers want to win this year's competition. With the bookies tipping him as the first elimination, the DJ and presenter could well be taking to the floor with partner Janette Manrara for his farewell dance come Sunday.