The Hollyoaks actor is the celebrity dancer viewers reckon performed the best last weekend with 21% of the vote, closely followed by Judge Rinder on 20%, Louise Redknapp (17%) and judges' favourite Lowe on 9%.

Ed Balls, Melvin Odoom, Lesley Joseph and Tameka Empson are the celebs deemed by viewers to have performed the worst over the opening weekend, each earning just 1% of the vote.

However, while Mac impressed in the first live show, former Eternal singer Redknapp is tipped by fans as the most likely to win the series. 18% of those surveyed reckon she will take the Glitterball come December, with 17% predicting victory for Mac and 15% singling out Will Young for the Strictly title.

More like this

As for the contestant they'd most like to win the series, fans are rooting for Judge Rinder who after week one captured 22% of the vote – streets ahead of Redknapp and Young who, in joint second place, secured 12%.

Advertisement

And spare a thought for Melvin Odoom who 0% of viewers want to win this year's competition. With the bookies tipping him as the first elimination, the DJ and presenter could well be taking to the floor with partner Janette Manrara for his farewell dance come Sunday.