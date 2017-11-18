Black garnered 34.9% of the 1,700 votes cast followed by one-time favourite Grace Davies with 13.5%. Davies had won the support of the public early in the competition when she was crowned victor of the first week of live shows, rewarded with a trip to see Pink perform in New York.

But the tide appears to have turned on the young hopeful ahead of this weekend's performances. Early indications also suggest Sean and Conor Price and The Cutkelvins could be in trouble after they earned 11.3% and 8.3% of the vote respectively.

Meanwhile, Kevin Daly White, Rak-Su and Holly Tandy look to be safe from elimination – at least for this week...

X Factor airs on Saturday at 8:10pm and Sunday at 7:3pm – both on ITV