"You are the best singer that's ever come on this stage," Simon told her, while David Walliams followed it up with "the competition might as well go home."

Not to be outdone with the compliments, Alesha Dixon told the young singer - who is currently sitting her GCSE exams when she's not taking part in the ITV show - "I think you're the best vocalist we've ever had on the show, period."

Amanda Holden simply called her "utterly phenomenal".

But for all their praise, the judges were powerless as the public decided which two of the eight acts to put through to the BGT final - now scheduled to take place on Saturday instead of Sunday to avoid a clash with Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert.

Still, Sarah shouldn't lose all hope: the judges will get to choose a wildcard to put through to the final, and with feedback like that she must be high on the list.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV tomorrow night