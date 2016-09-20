He's not quite making a spinning chair his own yet. We understand he's one of many names still in the mix to join the line-up. Indeed, while Sir Tom Jones is expected to return, will.i.am is currently the only coach officially confirmed for the reality show.

But it's thought Odell could draw in a younger crowd.

"They want more credible names and ratings draws," a source told The Sun. "They think Tom ticks both boxes."

A move to The Voice is set to include The Voice Kids for some of the coaches, with will.i.am already signed up to do both and at least one more set to join him.

US chart star Jennifer Hudson remains a key signing hoped for by show bosses.

A spokesperson for the The Voice said: "Any rumours surrounding the coaching line up are speculation, and we will be confirming our coaches in due course."

The Voice UK launches on ITV next year