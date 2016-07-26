Three British pro dancers join Strictly Come Dancing line-up – including show's youngest ever
Al Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt will join the likes of Aljaz Skorjanec and Anton Du Beke during the show's 14th season
Three new professional dancers have joined the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2016 – and they are all British champions.
Neil Jones, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt are all spray tanning and sparkling-up in preparation for the 14th series of the popular Saturday night dancing competition, where they will join series regulars as well as fellow newcomers Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones and Oksana Platero.
AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt, who at 20 years old is the youngest Strictly pro to date, are dancing partners and together hold the title of British and European Youth Latin and Ballroom Champions.
Strictly also appears to be continuing the current family theme (there are already three Cliftons among the cast, in case you hadn't noticed...) with the inclusion of British National Champion Neil Jones, who is married to fellow pro Katya.
"We are very excited that three British champions are joining the Strictly family. Our viewers are in for such a treat this year and I hope they give our new dancers a big Strictly welcome!" says the show's producer Louise Rainbow.
The new additions take the total number of professional dancers to 17, higher than in previous years. If, like the last few years, we are expecting 15 celebrities to take part, this could leave two dancers out of the weekly action.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn