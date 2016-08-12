This sassy dance from Ore Oduba shows he's ready for Strictly
Hot stuff
Following the announcement yesterday that the BBC Breakfast sports presenter Ore Oduba has been added to the Strictly 2016 line up, he has posted a video of some sassy dance moves on Twitter.
The 29 year old said it was the most excited he’s ever been, “aside from on my wedding day”, and it definitely shows in this video he shared from his hotel room in Rio, where he is part of BBC4's Olympics team:
MOR-NING!! Checking your phone, messages, scrolling.. Realising you're dancing on @bbcstrictly! Standard.? #hotstuff pic.twitter.com/MCbPXOHpwJ
— Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) August 12, 2016
To the soundtrack of Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff he does a little light thrusting, before twirling out of frame.
Let’s hope there’s lots more where that came from.