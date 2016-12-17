Favourite Dance

No big surprises here, with some of the series most beloved (and Googled) routines set to be performed once again.

Ore and Joanne’s Favourite Dance will be that cracking early series Jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Danny and Oti’s Favourite Dance will be the seriously steamy Samba to “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes, which won the duo a spot in the Strictly history books.

And Louise and Kevin’s Favourite Dance will be their awesome Argentine Tango to “Tanguera” by Sexteto Mayor.

The Showdance MUST go on

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Strictly final, the hotly anticipated showdances are coming!

Ore and Joanne will be performing theirs to “I Got Rhythm” by George and Ira Gershwin, a song that certainly suits one of the BBC sports presenter's most favoured styles.

Danny and Oti will put on their show to the tune of Adele's “Set Fire To The Rain”, a song with enough punch to allow them to light up the floor.

And Louise and Kevin will be strutting their stuff to “One Moment in Time” by Whitney Houston, but will it give Louise her moment in the Strictly sun?

Who will lift the glitterball? Tune into the Strictly Come Dancing final this Saturday night to find out.