The hour-long documentary Inside Aldi at Christmas aired at 9pm on Wednesday night, meaning it overlapped with The X Factor: the Band (8.30-10pm). The festive film was watched by 1.72 million viewers and provided a behind-the-scenes look at the supermarket's success during the holiday season.

The X Factor: The Band's dip in ratings may prove a blow to Cowell, and also to ITV, which just announced it's signed a five-year deal with the entertainment mogul's company Syco, ensuring the televised singing contest (which at its peak pulled in 19.4 million viewers back in 2010) will return in 2020.

Earlier this year, Cowell scrapped the familiar civilian X Factor series for two smaller series, before apparently changing his mind again and launching The X Factor: The Band.

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor: The Band continues Friday 13th December, with the live final taking place from 8:10pm on Sunday 15th December.