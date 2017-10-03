An X Factor spokesperson has now rebuffed the claims, telling RadioTimes.com: "All friends and family that are sat in the audience are, as a rule, mic'd up so audiences at home can enjoy their reactions to the auditions.

"Sam Black's fiancé Emma Smith was completely unaware that he was planning to propose at Bootcamp."

So, there you have it. You can watch Sam's proposal again in the video below safe in the knowledge that it was a genuine suprise:

It sadly proved to be the only yes that Sam got that evening after he was eliminated from The X Factor's Bootcamp this weekend.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV