The X Factor responds to viewers' claims that Sam Black's marriage proposal was staged
A spokesperson for the ITV show rebuffed claims that the hopeful's girlfriend knew he was about to pop the question
Sam Black shocked The X Factor judges – and his girlfriend – when he proposed on stage during Bootcamp on Sunday night.
However some viewers were left feeling a little less awe-struck when they spotted that Sam's soon-to-be fiancée already had a mic pack attached to her clothing, prompting some to tweet about the proposal being staged and Sam's partner being in on the whole thing.
An X Factor spokesperson has now rebuffed the claims, telling RadioTimes.com: "All friends and family that are sat in the audience are, as a rule, mic'd up so audiences at home can enjoy their reactions to the auditions.
"Sam Black's fiancé Emma Smith was completely unaware that he was planning to propose at Bootcamp."
So, there you have it. You can watch Sam's proposal again in the video below safe in the knowledge that it was a genuine suprise:
It sadly proved to be the only yes that Sam got that evening after he was eliminated from The X Factor's Bootcamp this weekend.
The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV