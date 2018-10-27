The X Factor: Dalton Harris went down an absolute storm with viewers in week two
His performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing blew fans away
Published: Saturday, 27 October 2018 at 10:26 pm
Jamaican singer Dalton Harris blew viewers away with his performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing on the second X Factor live show.
Advertisement
Louis Tomlinson’s act had everything according to the judges and the people watching at home.
The theme in week two was guilty pleasures, but on Twitter no one was feeling guilty about loving his performance...
- All the acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs
- Who is X Factor’s Dalton Harris? The Jamaican act who won a singing show and landed a record deal
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
Dalton won an X Factor-style singing contest in Jamaica in 2010 and landed a record deal with Penthouse Records, securing first place in the Jamaican dancehall charts with one of his singles.
Advertisement
We think he's going to go pretty far on The X Factor too...
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement