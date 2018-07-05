A source told RadioTimes.com: “Elton has been approached to be a judge in the past - but wasn’t this year.

“It must be a case of crossed wires, although he’s always welcome to come on the show because we are big fans and he has performed before.”

The story came about because Elton's husband David Furnish spoke to The Sun, where he's quoted as saying: "There was talk about the possibility of a judging role for Elton. But he does 100 shows a year and he doesn’t have time for X Factor judging roles.

"We’re too busy with Elton’s tour, which is starting in September."

Elton has popped up on The X Factor previously, after duetting during the live finals with then-judge Gary Barlow.

Asked by presenter Dermot O'Leary how performing on the show came around, Elton said: "Gary’s been a friend of mine - and a real friend - for 20 years, and when he picks up the phone you say yes because I love him."

Maybe Simon Cowell should've got Gary to ask Elton to be a judge?

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have been rumoured to be joining the panel alongside Simon Cowell, after stalwarts Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit the panel...again.

The X Factor returns to ITV in the autumn