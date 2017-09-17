Watch all the acts that made a proper impression on The X Factor on Saturday night.

Benji Matthews

Ah, adorable Benji, with his nervous giggle and his awkward banter with Simon about holiday houses in Cornwall. Alicia Keys song If I Aint Got You earns the 17-year-old four Yeses – but judging by reactions on Twitter he might want to do something about his flappy hands.

Yes, nothing cures nerves better than millions of people anonymously commenting on your every move...

Nicole Simpson

A short but sweet audition this: no fuss, no massive back story, but clearly it needed to be edited in. Why? Maybe because Nicole Simpson becomes a BIG deal in later rounds? Who knows...

Anyway, if you happened to search for her online, you might just have stumbled across her YouTube channel, which is mightily polished for an X Factor contestant.

Oh, and if you think you've seen the 22-year-old Scot before, well, yep, she's been on the show before. In 2011 when she was just 16 she made it through to Boot Camp – but no further.

Will she go further this year?

Sean and Conor Price

The last and obviously strongest act of the night, Sean (17) and Conor (15) are brothers and buskers from Ireland. Simon Cowell will have an easy ride mentoring the Groups if they're all like this: "I don’t want to change a single thing of what I saw and heard today," he told them after their cover of Jimi Hendrix’s All Along the Watchtower.

The X Factor continues this Sunday at 8pm on ITV – without Simon Cowell