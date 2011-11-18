“I’m taking some time off next year to remind myself who my children are and what their names are,” he told journalists backstage, adding: “Next year doesn't even feel like it’s approaching."

“It’s been nice to concentrate on something other than X Factor,” he said of his involvement with the Children in Need concert. “We’re in a bubble down there [working on The X Factor]. It’s been good to leave London. We get tied up with our own importance.”

Barlow was instrumental in organising the Children in Need Rocks event, which featured, among others, fellow X Factor judges Tulisa and Kelly Rowland, Jessie J, Coldplay and Lady Gaga.

Barlow had been due to perform a duet at the event with former X Factor favourite Cheryl Cole, but she was forced to pull out with pharyngitis. Instead he performed Take That hit Back for Good solo.

He said: “I didn’t want to replace her because it was going to be such a nice moment for her tonight. She’s gutted. Who knows, we might be able to do a duet another time.”

Last week, one of Barlow's X Factor acts, Frankie Cocozza, was ejected from the show following allegations of drug use. Barlow told a press conference he felt partly responsible for Cocozza going off the rails and said no part of the X Factor machine was blameless.

"We have all played our part in what has happened with Frankie and I don't think any of us are guilt-free in that," he said. "Especially as I am sat here with all of the press – we have all encouraged Frankie not only to be good but to be bad as well."

You can watch Children in Need Rocks on iPlayer by clicking here