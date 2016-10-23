Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for The Voice’s audition round, the new coach gave his verdict on Daisy and professional dance partner Aljaž:

“She’s amazing! I wouldn’t want to go up against them," said Rossdale. "I’ve seen them dance at rehearsals a few times and seen all the videos and she’s incredible.”

He also added that he hopes Daisy will win. Well, what else were you expecting him to say?

Rossdale joins a panel of Voice veterans will.i.am and Sir Tom ‘this one time I was with Sinatra’ Jones, plus fellow newcomer to the show, US superstar Jennifer Hudson.

And his fellow coaches haven’t disappointed Rossdale, Tom Jones in particular: “A lot of the time when you meet people that are legends like that they can let you down sometimes because they’re not that cool or interesting. But he doesn’t disappoint.”

Rossdale added he’s close to will.i.am after performing in “a thousand festivals” with the Black Eyed Peas frontman and that Jennifer Hudson is a “dream”.

However, while Rossdale is keen on the new panel, there’s one element of the show he’s not exactly giving his full blessing: the format change that means if no coaches buzz, the act is left to walk off the stage with the four spinning chairs still facing backwards – and absolutely no interaction with the coaches whatsoever.

“It’s cold. It’s so cold!" he said. "TV shows are all about moments of drama – things being cold and mean and really good viewing. But it’s rubbish if it’s you… I feel bad for them.”

“It’s a really slow walk [on stage]. And they ask the audience to be quiet – such a long walk. Their heart is going to be in their mouth. They’ve got to try and get the song right and remember it. And to do all that – friends and family watching – and the chairs don’t turn round…it’s a crusher.”

We’ll find out exactly how much of a crusher the new rules are when the The Voice starts early next year on ITV.