To be fair to Gavin (AKA the former Mr Gwen Stefani and also the father of model and Strictly star Daisy Lowe) British rock band Bush have sold over 20 million albums in their time. But they were very much “big in America”, having only had marginal success over here, and they definitely peaked in the 90s.

Which probably explains this reaction…

Still, it's early days – the Voice UK could turn out to be Gavin's big break...