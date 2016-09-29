No-one seems to know who new The Voice coach Gavin Rossdale is...
Twitter was a little puzzled by one of ITV's new talent show signings
If your first reaction to hearing that Gavin Rossdale is joining ITV’s new Voice coaching panel was “who?”, you’re not alone.
It seems plenty of people have either not heard of the Bush frontman or don’t quite feel he has the star power of Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and other new signing Jennifer Hudson.
To be fair to Gavin (AKA the former Mr Gwen Stefani and also the father of model and Strictly star Daisy Lowe) British rock band Bush have sold over 20 million albums in their time. But they were very much “big in America”, having only had marginal success over here, and they definitely peaked in the 90s.
Which probably explains this reaction…
Still, it's early days – the Voice UK could turn out to be Gavin's big break...