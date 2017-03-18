He finally picked Tanya Lacey to remain on Team Will, but it made for pretty painful viewing.

Now, Lacey herself has described the huge wait on live TV as “excruciating”.

“Being on that stage not knowing my fate was so intense,” she told RadioTimes.com and other press. “It was very, very nerve racking but I’m so glad that he decided to save me.

"Obviously when you’re in a competition you get so close to the contestants so there’s always that bittersweet emotion running through you. But I’m so glad I’m still here."

The Voice UK airs on Saturday March 18 at 8.30pm on ITV.