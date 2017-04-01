The Voice UK's Michelle John: Everything you need to know about the Team Will finalist
The established backing singer has worked with Eric Clapton and even performed for Barack Obama
Published: Saturday, 1 April 2017 at 5:32 pm
Michelle John
Age: 43
Twitter: @meeshjohn
Team: Team Will
Best moment: In the Battles round, Michelle demonstrated her amazing vocal range as she took on Nowhere to Run.
Bio: Michelle is a thoroughly established artist, and last year worked with Eric Clapton, Ed Sheeran and The 1975. In the past, she’s also been a vocal coach on Pop Idol and worked with Razorlight, Girls Aloud, Westlife and Rita Ora most recently.
She even performed at a concert for Barak Obama at The White House and most recently she has been on a World Tour with Joss Stone. She’s due to release a new album this April.
Her Knockout performance:
