Favourite Mo Adeniran reckons that “everything looks a lot better than it did on the BBC”, while Craig Ward told us that “changes ITV have made to the general process has all been in favour of supporting the acts towards a long-lasting career”.

The Voice UK's Craig Ward

Tanya Lacey and Nadine McGhee are also pleased with the impact that being on a commercial channel is having.

More like this

McGhee – one of the final three from Team Tom – said: It’s been better already, hasn’t it? Even going on This Morning, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain. They [the BBC] never had that.”

Lacey – who narrowly avoided being sent home after will.i.am took what seemed like forever to decide to save her last weekend – also said that she was glad “ITV are going all out” to promote both the show and the acts.

The Voice UK's Nadine McGhee

“We’ve done extra things outside of the competition like photoshoots, and that’s what you need if you’re being launched as a new artist,” she explained. “All of these platforms are crucial, so to not have them in place just seems like a really bizarre situation so I’m really glad ITV are going all out.”

The contestant who emerges victorious in this year's contest will land a record contract with Polydor (previous contestants on the BBC signed with Universal Republic). Let’s hope whoever nabs it will have more success than the past five winners...

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs on Saturday March 18 at 8.30pm on ITV.