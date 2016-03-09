The Voice is heading to ITV next year and, in a bid to seek out new talent, the channel's scouts are heading to open mic nights around the country.

Here they'll presumably be hoping to find some super talented vocalists who've been living under a rock and are yet to have found themselves at an X Factor, Britain's Got Talent or, indeed, The Voice audition. Chances to try your hand at singing for a TV show are so slim nowadays.