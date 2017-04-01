The Voice coaches Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale will kick off the final of the ITV talent show with a rendition of George Michael's classic track Freedom! 90 in tribute to the influential singer, who was laid to rest last week following his death aged 53 on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

The live final takes place across two shows this weekend. On Saturday night, the four remaining contenders – Michelle John, Mo Adeniran, Into The Ark and Jamie Miller – will each sing a duet with their coach, as well as performing alone, before one of them is eliminated.