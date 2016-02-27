For those who got a no, they had a nerve-wracking wait to find out if one of the other coaches was going to 'steal' them.

So who won their battle, who got stolen and who is on their way back home? Check out the first week of results below.

Battle 1: Team Will

Singers: Irene Alano-Rhodes (left) vs Lydia Lucy (right)

Song: Cryin by Aerosmith

Battle 2: Team Paloma

Singers: Dwaine Hayden (left) vs Aliesha Lobuczek (right)

Song: Kiss Me by Olly Murs

Battle 3: Team George

Singers: Charley (left) vs Harry Fisher (right)

Song: I Just Can’t Stop Loving You by Michael Jackson

Battle 4: Team Ricky

Singers: Jolan (left) vs Efe Udugba (right)

Song: Beat Surrender by The Jam

Battle 5: Team Will

Singers: Charley Blue (left) vs Scott & Vicki (right)

Song: Black Magic by Little Mix

Battle 6: Team Ricky

Singers: Chloe Castro (left) vs Alaric Green (right)

Song: Hope There’s Someone by Antony and The Johnsons

Battle 7: Team Will

Singers: Aaron Hill (left) vs Faheem (right)

Song: Living For The City by Stevie Wonder

Battle 8: Team George

Singers: Laura Begley (left) vs Tobias Robertson (right)

Song: Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division

Battle 9: Team Paloma

Singers: Jordan Gray (left) vs Theo Llewellyn (right)

Song: This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush

Battle 10: Team Ricky

Singers: Tom Milner (right) vs Brooklynne Richards (left)

Song: Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse

Battle 11: Team Paloma

Singers: Bradley Waterman (left) vs Rick Snowdon (right)

Song: I’m a Man / Something’s Got A Hold On Me by Bo Diddley/Etta James

Battle 12: Team George

Singers: Cody Frost vs Heather Cameron-Hayes

Song: Nothing Compares To You by Sinead O’Connor

