The Voice 2016 Battle Round 1 results: steals, exits and winners
Paloma Faith, will.i.am, Ricky Wilson and Boy George's singers went head-to-head tonight. Here's who survived, who went home and who was pinched by another coach
Things got serious on The Voice tonight, as the coaches set about cutting their teams from 12 to six.
Contestants from the same team went up against each other as their coach decided whether to ditch them or keep them.
For those who got a no, they had a nerve-wracking wait to find out if one of the other coaches was going to 'steal' them.
So who won their battle, who got stolen and who is on their way back home? Check out the first week of results below.
Battle 1: Team Will
Singers: Irene Alano-Rhodes (left) vs Lydia Lucy (right)
Song: Cryin by Aerosmith
Battle 2: Team Paloma
Singers: Dwaine Hayden (left) vs Aliesha Lobuczek (right)
Song: Kiss Me by Olly Murs
Battle 3: Team George
Singers: Charley (left) vs Harry Fisher (right)
Song: I Just Can’t Stop Loving You by Michael Jackson
Battle 4: Team Ricky
Singers: Jolan (left) vs Efe Udugba (right)
Song: Beat Surrender by The Jam
Battle 5: Team Will
Singers: Charley Blue (left) vs Scott & Vicki (right)
Song: Black Magic by Little Mix
Battle 6: Team Ricky
Singers: Chloe Castro (left) vs Alaric Green (right)
Song: Hope There’s Someone by Antony and The Johnsons
Battle 7: Team Will
Singers: Aaron Hill (left) vs Faheem (right)
Song: Living For The City by Stevie Wonder
Battle 8: Team George
Singers: Laura Begley (left) vs Tobias Robertson (right)
Song: Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division
Battle 9: Team Paloma
Singers: Jordan Gray (left) vs Theo Llewellyn (right)
Song: This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush
Battle 10: Team Ricky
Singers: Tom Milner (right) vs Brooklynne Richards (left)
Song: Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse
Battle 11: Team Paloma
Singers: Bradley Waterman (left) vs Rick Snowdon (right)
Song: I’m a Man / Something’s Got A Hold On Me by Bo Diddley/Etta James
Battle 12: Team George
Singers: Cody Frost vs Heather Cameron-Hayes
Song: Nothing Compares To You by Sinead O’Connor
The Voice Battles continue next Saturday on BBC1