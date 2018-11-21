Pro dancer Giovanni Pernice launched the 2018 challenge as he has won it for the past two years.

In 2016, Pernice managed to perform 55 jive flicks and kicks in 30 seconds, and in 2017 he broke another world record by completing 24 Charleston swivel steps in half a minute.

This year, judges Karen Bruce, Ian Waite and Guinness Adjudicator Sofia Greenacre will be on hand to select a winner and witness a brand new world record being set.

The winner of the Strictly Pro Challenge 2018 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

May the best pro dancer win!

Strictly Come Dancing - It Takes Two airs on weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC2