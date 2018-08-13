“I would like to say I’m pretty good and I can work this and get as far as possible,” Tozer said when questioned how proficient a dancer she was.

And when asked how she would respond to criticism that she’s already had dance experience as a pop star, Tozer responded: “I think you’ll find a few of us have. It’s what makes it an interesting competition. Even though I have got some experience, I don’t have any ballroom experience, so I’m really excited to get my teeth into that.”

New Strictly Come Dancing contestants Faye Tozer and Danny John-Jules

Tozer isn’t the only one with a background in dancing, though. Turns out John-Jules danced alongside George Michael in the music video for Wham! single The Edge of Heaven (you can see him on the left below).

“A friend of mine worked in their offices and they were looking for a couple of dancers,” he explained. “So I ended up actually choreographing a bit of stuff for [Michael]. It was all based on his dancing more than ours. I just put a few little steps together.”

RadioTimes.com recently revealed that all of the celebrities had signed on the dotted line and confirmed themselves for this year’s series, with TV presenter Katie Piper being the first contestant to be unveiled.

So, who’ll be joining this rhinestoned-trio? These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Blue band member Lee Ryan.

And although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

More to follow...

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn