Written by Peter Boxell, whose son Lee vanished aged 15 in 1988, the song featured touching lyrics which were brought home by the montage of pictures being shown in the background of missing loved ones as they sang.

One of the members to speak to the judges was Peter Lawrence, whose daughter Claudia Lawrence was reported missing in 2009.

As the choir sang, even Ant was left crying his eyes out at the side of the stage, wiping away tears with his sleeve.

After the performance, Amanda said: “I thought that was an extraordinary song and it must echo how many of you feel. But I’m glad you’ve all got each other and I’m glad that you’ve turned such a dreadful thing into something so positive.”

Alesha said she was “so touched” by the song, while David said their performance was “beautifully-done”.

Unsurprisingly, the choir got four yeses for their performance and are already being tipped as strong contenders for the final.

Who are The Missing People Choir?

The choir is a part of the charity Missing People and is led by Jim Hawkins. The choir’s members are families and friends who have experienced someone they love going missing, alongside volunteers from the charity.

Kate McCann is an ambassador of the choir, and some of the members include Rachel Elias, the sister of missing Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards who disappeared in 1995, and Peter Lawrence, whose daughter Claudia went missing in 2009.

The choir is led by Jim Hawkins, and as well as I Miss You, other members have also penned original songs. Don’t Let it Go Away was arranged by Hawins, while I Hope was written by Ash Alexander (whose partner Joanne is the CEO of Missing People) and Hawkins.

Britain's Got Talent 2017 begins Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV