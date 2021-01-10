The Masked Singer UK unmasks latest celebrity
The hit ITV competition revealed the celebrity identity behind Swan during last night's show.
Published:
Martine McCutcheon became the latest celebrity to be unveiled on The Masked Singer UK last night, with the EastEnders actress revealing herself to be Swan.
McCutcheon, who is best known for starring in 2003 romcom Love Actually as well as her solo music career, performed Gloria Gaynor’s I Am What I Am on the ITV show’s third episode, but found herself in the sing-off where she lost to Sausage.
Speaking to host Joel Dommett after being unmasked on my she signed up to The Masked Singer, the actress said: “I just thought it would be so lovely just to come up and have fun.”
During her time on the show, McCutcheon faked an American accent to give various clues, including that she used to be part of a girl band and that she’d “served not one but two prime ministers”, referring to her character Natalie in Love Actually.
While panellist Jonathan Ross correctly guessed that it was McCutcheon hidden beneath the costume, his fellow judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Rita Ora thought Swan could be either Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Michelle Visage or Lily James.
McCutcheon is the third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer UK, following the unmasking of singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Alien) and the Spice Girls’ Mel B (Seahorse) in weeks one and two.
Nine hidden celebrities remain in the competition, with next week’s episode set to see Harlequin, Blob, Viking, Bush Baby and Grandfather Clock perform once again.