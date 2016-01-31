The Jump 2016: meet Brian McFadden
The Westlife star has walked into a brilliant opportunity for us all to say he's flying without wings...
Name: Brian McFadden
Age: 35
Twitter: @BrianMcFadden
Famous, why? Former Westlife star
Bio: Brian rose to fame as a member of boy band Westlife in the late nineties. The group dominated the charts with thirteen UK number ones with hits including Flying Without Wings (perfect for The Jump). Brian eventually left the band in 2004 saying he couldn't commit 100% to either his young family (with then-wife Kerry Katona) or job. He released a solo album Irish Son and went on to do TV work including judging on Australia's Got Talent and more recently fronting ITV's Who's Doing The Dishes?
Speaking to Brian during his training he comes across as pumped for the competition. He says he's in it to win it and "absolutely" keen to go off the top of the jump, which he says is his favourite discipline so far. "There's no way I want to go home".
Then: Belting out a tune with Westlife
Now: Getting a house tour from Alison Hammond