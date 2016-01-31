Twitter: @BrianMcFadden

Famous, why? Former Westlife star

Bio: Brian rose to fame as a member of boy band Westlife in the late nineties. The group dominated the charts with thirteen UK number ones with hits including Flying Without Wings (perfect for The Jump). Brian eventually left the band in 2004 saying he couldn't commit 100% to either his young family (with then-wife Kerry Katona) or job. He released a solo album Irish Son and went on to do TV work including judging on Australia's Got Talent and more recently fronting ITV's Who's Doing The Dishes?

Speaking to Brian during his training he comes across as pumped for the competition. He says he's in it to win it and "absolutely" keen to go off the top of the jump, which he says is his favourite discipline so far. "There's no way I want to go home".

Then: Belting out a tune with Westlife

Now: Getting a house tour from Alison Hammond