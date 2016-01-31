Twitter: @MarkVandelli

Famous, why? Original cast member of Made In Chelsea

Bio: A Made In Chelsea original cast member, Vandelli has stuck with the E4 reality series since its 2011 launch. He's not the first Chelsea resident to brave the slopes. Louise Thompson competed last year, placing third behind Mike Tindall and Joey Essex.

But we're not betting on Mark-Francis matching her achievements: "I do go skiing every year but my skiing consists of sitting at the top of the mountain drinking, eating and tanning so I thought that maybe this is the opportunity to really give skiing a shot. Since everyone I know skis so well perhaps it’s time for me to actually try getting on the snow rather than just on the sunbed."

Then: Talking parties, parties, parties in MIC

Now: Enjoying a sing-song around the fire with fellow competitor Brian McFadden