The Chase star Anne Hegerty gives update on Paul Sinha’s Beat the Chasers return: “It didn’t feel quite right without him”

We recently saw five out of the six Chasers return for a celebrity special of Beat The Chasers.

Advertisement

For the first time ever, Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis played against a set of celebrities. Unfortunately, Paul Sinha wasn’t able to film the series due to illness.

Hegerty has now given an update on Sinha’s return, and it sounds like we’ll be seeing the fan favourite back on our screens in the near future!

Speaking of Sinha’s absence from the recent series, Hergerty says: “He wasn’t very well. He is a lot better now. And he is looking forward to getting back to where he was. He was tempted to get back to work as soon as possible.

“It didn’t feel quite right without Paul. It doesn’t feel quite right if any of us are missing. But we’d always intended to film with all six Chasers. And then, when one of us suddenly couldn’t, they rebuilt the set and they repositioned the lights, and we went ahead with just the five of us!”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As for when we’ll see ‘Sinnerman’ back on air, Hegerty – who is currently hosting Britain’s Brightest Family – adds: “It’s a pity, but he will be back for future series.”

Former contestant and new Chaser Darragh – who banked £9000 on the show back in 2017 – made his debut on the celebrity special of Beat The Chasers.

So, what was it like seeing him in action?

“Darragh was going to be in it anyway and we were expecting there to be six, so Darragh suddenly sort of found himself doing more than he expected because Paul [wasn’t there],” Hegerty says.

“The thing is with Paul, he’s so brilliant. I mean he is the best quizzer out of any of us. And he’s so fast, so you know, really good, really quick on the buzzer and without him, suddenly the rest of us kind of had to step up with it, because you know I’m kind of always trying to get a word in edgeways when Paul’s there. So suddenly, I’m talking more, everyone else is talking more because Paul’s not there. But yeah, we did miss him and we do very much look forward to having him back.”

Advertisement

The Chase is on weekdays on ITV at 5pm. Anne Hegerty’s quiz show Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family is on ITV on Thursdays at 8.30pm. Looking for something else to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.