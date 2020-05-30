Performing on tonight's show, Belinda nervously took to the stage, telling the judges that she was competing to further her music career. "I'm a singer and I do Whitney Houston songs," she said.

"Well those are tough shoes to fill," judge Simon Cowell responded.

When Simon asked her why she chose the Whitney classic One Moment in Time, Belinda said that it reminded her of her children.

"I have two boys and the most important thing for me to do is to make my kids proud," she said.

Belinda's performance amazed both the audience and the judges, with both giving her a standing ovation.

"What a way to end the show," Simon said. "This was just a fantastic end to a fantastic tour. I absolutely adore you."

David Walliams added: "You've created such a massive moment tonight for all of us."

Alesha Dixon chimed in, telling Belinda that she was a class act. "I want to see the name Belinda Davids in lights – you are amazing."

"You have that ability to move us with your voice. It was great," Amanda Holden said.

As Belinda left the stage, Simon told the other judges: "That was the moment we'd been waiting for."

Belinda Davids was the last act to audition, with the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals, which have been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, taking place later this year.

Britain's Got Talent will continue on ITV later this year.