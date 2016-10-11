Then once they had watched the video, they didn’t stand a chance. Gorka had to hand Tameka the tissues...

And then Zoe started crying AS WELL.

There were lots of gasps of “OOOHH GODD” and eye rubbing. Watch the episode here on BBC iPlayer.

In Sunday night's competition the actress found herself in a surprise dance-off with TV presenter Laura Whitmore, despite both earning scores that put them half way up the leaderboard.

Tameka and Gorka performed the Tango to The Heat is On from Beverley Hills Cop, in keeping with movie week, in what ended up being their last dance.

Tameka and Gorka both said they’d miss each other, and Tameka joked that she’d be incorporating some of her dance moves into EastEnders: “I’m gonna keep dancing… now I can fling down a Paso Doble. Fling it down.”

Here’s hoping.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 at 6:30pm on Saturday