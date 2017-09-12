However, Armchair Detectives presents a key problem for Calman: unlike her other BBC gameshow The Boss, the Scottish comedian will have to stand through the entire show, a feat that won’t be easy for her tired Strictly legs.

Aside from meaning she’ll be very busy presenting and training with new dance partner Kevin Clifton over the next few weeks, Calman is upbeat about Armchair Detectives. “I'm so excited to be presenting,” she said. “I love a TV crime drama and now I get to help the British public and the contestants in the studio solve one! I can't wait to get started and get solving!”

BBC Commissioning Editor Jo Street said, "Susan's mischievous sense of humour and background as a lawyer gives her means, motive and opportunity to be the perfect host for this dramatic new whodunnit show."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 23rd September. A broadcast date for Armchair Detectives is still to be confirmed.